Home

News

India

Air India New York-Delhi Flight Diverted to London Due to Medical Emergency Onboard

Air India New York-Delhi Flight Diverted to London Due to Medical Emergency Onboard

Air India New York-Delhi non-stop flight diverted to London due to medical emergency on board.

The merger process of Vistara with Air India was announced by Singapore Airlines (SIA) last year.

New Delhi: Air India New York-Delhi non-stop flight was diverted to London on Monday due to a medical emergency on board. According to an NDTV report, the non-stop flight was over Norwegian airspace when it was forced to make an emergency landing at London’s Heathrow.

Earlier today, an IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat on Monday. “IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today. All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe,” IndiGo said.

You may like to read

Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport has also released a statement and informed that the flight landed safely at 12:20 pm and was taken to the isolation bay. “Airport security followed necessary checks to verify the threat and after proper probe, the threat turned out to be hoax and the aircraft was released for onward journey,” the officials said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.