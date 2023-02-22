Home

Air India Newark-Delhi Flight With 300 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing In Sweden Due To Oil Leak

New Delhi: Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers made an emergency landing at Sweden’s Stockholm airport after it developed a technical snag.

All the passengers are safe. A large number of fire engines were stationed at the airport as the flight made an emergency landing, ANI reported.

Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers made an emergency landing at Sweden’s Stockholm airport after it developed a technical snag. All passengers safe. A large no.of fire engines were deployed at the airport as the flight made an emergency landing pic.twitter.com/Rdwfg9VOgx — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

Following the oil leak, the engine was shut down, and later the flight landed safely in Stockholm, a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told news agency PTI.

During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two, the official said, adding that the inspection is in progress.

Earlier on Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emergency.

