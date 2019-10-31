New Delhi: Sikh pilgrims who are aspiring to visit Punjab on the occasion of Guru Purab can now take an Air India flight which connects Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar to Stansted Airport in London, stated news agency ANI. The flight commences from Mumbai airport.

The airline offers thrice-a-week service starting from October 31 to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev. Earlier, the Sikh symbol ‘Ek Onkar’ was painted on the tail of Air India‘s Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of the Guru Nanak birth anniversary celebrations. This symbol represents the core tenet of Sikh religious philosophy which is ‘one supreme reality’.