Air India Once Again Under Scrutiny: DGCA Issues Notice Over 2 Unruly Passengers On Paris Flight

DGCA issued fresh notice to Air India for not reporting unruly behavior of 2 passengers on Paris-Delhi flight.

Air India has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the accused passenger and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

Delhi: In what appears to be an unending tale of airline scrutinies, Air India is in for more trouble. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a latest show cause notice the airline regarding two passengers’ misbehaviour onboard from Paris to New Delhi flight last month, that went unreported to the regulatory body. Within a week, the Tata group-owned Air India has been issued another notice wherein the civil aviation authority stated airline’s response as “lackadaisical and delayed”

In one incident, a drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory and was not listening to the crew. In the second incident, another passenger allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to lavatory, DGCA said in a statement on Monday.

“Air India didn’t report the incident until DGCA sought the incident report from them on 05.01.2023. After perusal of the reply submitted by Air India through email dated 06.01.2023, prima facie it emerges that provisions related to handling of an unruly passenger… have not been complied with. It has been noted that the response of the airline has been lackadaisical and delayed,” it said.

On January 5, DGCA issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for “dereliction” of duty while handling the November 26 ‘urination’ incident.

Under DGCA rules, the airline concerned is responsible for informing the regulator within 12 hours of landing of the aircraft in case of any incident of unruly passengers/ passenger rage/passenger misconduct reported in their flight, the statement said.