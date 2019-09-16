New Delhi: Air India has ordered ‘full inquiry’ in Sunday’s incident wherein President Ram Nath Kovind’s flight faced a technical snag at Zurich airport in Switzerland, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

The flight was scheduled to travel from Zurich to Slovenia. However, a ‘Rudder Fault’ was detected in the aircraft and it took about three hours to rectify the fault. The President who reached the airport to board his Air India One flight on Sunday was asked to return to his hotel owing to the glitch.

As per reports, some airline sources alleged that an Air India Boeing 777 that was to fly on London-Mumbai sector, was kept on standby at Heathrow as an alternate aircraft for the President’s journey. However, Kovind was able to fly to Slovenia on the same day, i.e., September 15 after the AI engineers rectified the technical glitch in the aeroplane.

Notably, President Kovind’s visit to Slovenia on Sunday marked the third leg of his three-nation tour to Europe.

Earlier, Pakistan had refused India’s request to let Kovind use its airspace for his flight to Iceland.