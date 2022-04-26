New Delhi: After a passenger complained of shabby interiors of Tata Group-owned Air India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered the airline to repair its aircraft. The passenger had posted on social media a couple of pictures of shabby interiors including a broken armrest of Air India’s Airbus A320 aircraft with registration number VT-EDF on Monday, officials said.Also Read - What is One Piece of Advice Prashant Kishor Offered to Congress Before Declining Its offer

Following this, the DGCA asked the airline to check and rectify the problem as soon as possible, they mentioned.

Doesn’t look good, does it? An aviation enthusiast shared these pics. had flown today @airindiain on A320 VT-EDF. The Tatas have a lot of work at hand. @DGCAIndia took @flyspicejet to task last week. What now? pic.twitter.com/81OJSL2EQA — Prince Thomas (@PRINCE0879) April 25, 2022



Last week, the DGCA had grounded a SpiceJet aircraft over a passenger’s complaint of dirty seats and malfunctioning cabin panels. The SpiceJet plane took to the skies a day later after all the suggested repairs were effected.

The Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27, after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

A DGCA circular issued on April 19 said Air India has lost its preferential access to bilateral rights that are needed to operate flights to another country.

Air India had preferential access to bilateral rights, which are granted under air services agreements signed between two countries, as it was the government-owned national carrier.