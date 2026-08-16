Air India passenger’s gun goes off at Varanasi airport, woman and child severely injured

An Air India passenger's gun accidentally went off at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport on Sunday, injuring two people, officials said.

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New Delhi: An Air India passenger’s gun accidentally went off at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport on Sunday, injuring woman and a child, officials said. As per the initial reports, the passenger and his wife were at the airport and scheduled to travel to Mumbai on Air India’s IX-1810 flight when the gun went off during security check.

AAICLAS (AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited) screeners were inspecting pistol when it suddenly went off, injuring two AAICLAS screeners, officials said.

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