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Air India passenger’s gun goes off at Varanasi airport, woman and child severely injured

An Air India passenger's gun accidentally went off at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport on Sunday, injuring two people, officials said.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: August 16, 2026, 12:12 PM IST
Air India flight, Bangkok to Delhi, Air India, AI 2335, New Delhi, Bangkok
(Representational image/file)

New Delhi: An Air India passenger’s gun accidentally went off at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport on Sunday, injuring woman and a child, officials said. As per the initial reports, the passenger and his wife were at the airport and scheduled to travel to Mumbai on Air India’s IX-1810 flight when the gun went off during security check.

AAICLAS (AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited) screeners were inspecting pistol when it suddenly went off, injuring two AAICLAS screeners, officials said.

Read more: Air India Bangkok to Delhi flight halted via emergency brakes due to sudden technical glitch

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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