New Delhi: On his 150th birth anniversary, Air India paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by painting his portrait on the tail of an Airbus A320 aircraft at the Delhi airport. According to reports, the size of Mahatma Gandhi portrait is 4.9 feet in width and 11 feet in height.

The airline will operate this aircraft between Mumbai and Delhi on Wednesday and its first flight for the day is expected to take off from Delhi at around 1 pm. After landing at Mumbai at around 3.30 pm, the aircraft will continue with its scheduled departures.

The entire work has been done by the airline’s in-house maintenance team.

Early this year, the carrier painted its aircraft with the logo of the Father of the Nation on the left side of the fuselage.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Indian Railways is also celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by painting his picture on its diesel locomotives. It has been done by the Central Railways zone.

Gandhi’s photo has been painted in the backdrop of the national flag and the work started around two months ago. In all, 22 locomotives have been painted.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that provides security to various airports and other vital installations in the country, held a clean up drive in Mumbai’s Juhu beach as part of the government’s “swacch bharat” initiative.