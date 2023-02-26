Home

News

India

Air India Pee-Gate: Efforts Were Made To Cover Up Urinating Incident, Says DGCA chief

Air India Pee-Gate: Efforts Were Made To Cover Up Urinating Incident, Says DGCA chief

According to Kumar, the urinating incident was a collective failure as the "case was not reported and people tried to cover it up".

Air India Pee-Gate: Efforts Were Made To Cover Up Urinating Incident, Says DGCA chief

New Delhi: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Chief Arun Kumar on Sunday called urinating incident on Air India “unfortunate” and also admitted to the fact that there were efforts to cover it up which was not needed. Speaking to the media, Kumar said that it shouldn’t have happened in the first place, however, it was an “unfortunate incident”. He also held Air India’s lack of enforcement as the reason why that incident got escalated.

According to Kumar, the urinating incident was a collective failure as the “case was not reported and people tried to cover it up”. There was no need for that as it had happened due to somebody’s mischief and the airlines just had to report the incident, the DGCA said while speaking to the media.

You may like to read

The DGCA had imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India and suspended the license of the pilot-in-command for three months, in the aftermath of the urinating incident, where a male passenger had urinated over a woman passenger aboard a New York-New Delhi flight on November 26, 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.