Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight AI2379 hits turbulence; no serious injuries reported | Watch

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," Air India Spokesperson said.

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क्या है Air India का नया सुपर ऐप?

New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday said that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during the cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked.

There have been no serious injuries as of now.

The airline further added that a small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel.

@airindia 2379 Phuket-Delhi encountered clear air turbulence during descent Hearing some pax suffered minor injuries and ✈️ also slightly damaged. This yet to be confirmed Awaiting comments from AI pic.twitter.com/Elq5PoEjEK — Saurabh Sinha (@27saurabhsinha) August 4, 2026

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation,” Air India Spokesperson said.