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  • Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight AI2379 hits turbulence; no serious injuries reported | Watch

Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight AI2379 hits turbulence; no serious injuries reported | Watch

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," Air India Spokesperson said.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: August 4, 2026, 1:47 PM IST
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क्या है Air India का नया सुपर ऐप?

New Delhi: Air India on Tuesday said that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during the cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked.

There have been no serious injuries as of now.

Read more: 'No defect found in fuel control switch': Big update in Air India plane crash as government informs Parliament about investigation

The airline further added that a small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation,” Air India Spokesperson said.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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