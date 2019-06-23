New Delhi: State-run Air India on Sunday suspended one of its pilots after a complaint was filed against him of shoplifting at Sydney airport’s duty-free shop.
A complaint was filed by the Australian Regional Manager against Captain Rohit Bhasin for allegedly stealing a wallet from a duty-free shop at the Syndey airport.
The Indian airline has instituted an inquiry against the captain and has placed him under suspension till the probe is concluded.
In an official communique, Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said, “Air India lays the highest stress on the proper conduct of its staff and has a zero-tolerance policy towards acts of impropriety.”
The suspension of Bhasin comes close on the heels of de-rostering an Air India captain and a crew member for allegedly getting into a heated argument on board a Delhi-Bengaluru plane.