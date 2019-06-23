New Delhi: State-run Air India on Sunday suspended one of its pilots after a complaint was filed against him of shoplifting at Sydney airport’s duty-free shop.

A complaint was filed by the Australian Regional Manager against Captain Rohit Bhasin for allegedly stealing a wallet from a duty-free shop at the Syndey airport.

The Indian airline has instituted an inquiry against the captain and has placed him under suspension till the probe is concluded.

Air India spokesperson: There is an initial report of one of Air India’s captains Mr Rohit Bhasin who is also working as a regional director picking up a wallet from a duty free shop in Sydney. Air India has instituted an inquiry and has placed the Captain under suspension. https://t.co/jLQI0SDpF7 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

In an official communique, Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said, “Air India lays the highest stress on the proper conduct of its staff and has a zero-tolerance policy towards acts of impropriety.”

The suspension of Bhasin comes close on the heels of de-rostering an Air India captain and a crew member for allegedly getting into a heated argument on board a Delhi-Bengaluru plane.