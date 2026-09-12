Air India pilot found unconscious at Delhi hotel, dies hours before scheduled flight

The Delhi Police stated that the pilot was working with Air India Express before joining Air India a couple of months ago. The man was declared brought to dead when he was rushed to the hospital.

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An Air India pilot died during a layover in Delhi. Representational image

An Air India pilot was found unconscious at a Delhi hotel during a layover and later died, the airline said on Saturday. The airline said it was providing all possible support to the pilot’s family. The Mumbai-based pilot was on a layover at a hotel in Vasant Kunj area of Delhi when he was found unconscious last evening. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The pilot had earlier worked with Air India Express and moved to Air India a couple of months ago. He was scheduled to operate a flight early this morning. Air India said it was “deeply saddened” by his passing and is in close touch with his family, extending all support to them at this time of grief.

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The man was shifted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Delhi Police was quoted as saying. The Crime Team was subsequently called to the spot. The deceased was working as a captain with an airline and had checked into the hotel on September 10, police said.

“On the evening of September 11, his brother contacted the hotel manager and informed him that his brother was not responding to his calls. The manager went to the room, which was locked from the inside, and opened it with the hotel master key, where the deceased was found unconscious and unresponsive. The post-mortem examination was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital on September 12,” Delhi Police said.

The cause of death will be ascertained once the final opinion is received, police said. They added that further inquiry is underway and inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS are being carried out.

Air India Express flight turns back mid-air after…

Air India Express Boeing 737 flight number IX 415, bound from Cochin to Abu Dhabi, was forced to turn back mid-flight after the crew detected a rapidly falling oil quantity on Engine 1 on Monday. The pilots of the commercial flight shut down the engine when its oil pressure entered the danger mark zonee pilot decided to turn back the flight to Cochin International Airport and safely landed the flight 50 minutes after take-off, news agency ANI reported.

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“The crew carried out a FORDEC assessment. With the oil quantity continuing to fall, they decided to abandon the Abu Dhabi sector and return to Cochin,” ANI reported, citing sources.

The Air India commercial flight was flying at 36,000 feet when the pilot and co-pilot noticed engine-1 oil level was dropping at an alarming speed.

The commander then contacted Mumbai Radio on high frequency and informed ATC that the flight was turning back to Cochin. Standard safety procedures were followed as the aircraft reversed course.