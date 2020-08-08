New Delhi: The Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) were not aware of the mishap that took place at Kozhikode airport on Friday evening. If reports are to be believed, the first one to notice the Air India Express plane crash was Ajit, the in-charge of the perimeter patrolling party. Reports claimed that he witnessed the incident and informed Unit Control Room and Unit line. Also Read - Air India Express Crash: Warning Ignored? DGCA Issued Show Cause Notice to Kozhikode Airport Last July

More than 40 CISF personnel, Quick Response Team (QRT) party, Cordon And Search Operations (CASO) and Airports Authority of India fire team were rushed to the spot, within minutes of receiving the information. Later National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team also reached the site and started evacuating the flyers. Also Read - Kozhikode Crash: People Involved in Rescue Operations at Airport Should go Into Self-quarantine, Says State Health Minister

Notably, the Air India Express flight No IX-334 from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 18 people. The aircraft was a Boeing 737. Also Read - Kerala Crash: Dubai-Kozhikode Aircraft Was at Full Speed While Landing at Karipur Airport, Says DGCA

Meanwhile, two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members.

“The Emergency Response Director is coordinating with all the agencies in Calicut (Kozhikode), Mumbai as well as Delhi, Dubai for effective emergency response,” Air India Express said in a statement.

It added,”The AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau), DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) & Flight Safety Departments have reached for investigating the accident.”