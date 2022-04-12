New Delhi: An Air India plane was on Tuesday damaged at the Delhi airport when a tow tractor malfunctioned and collided with the aircraft’s nose while pushing it back for take-off, officials of aviation regulator DGCA told news agency PTI.Also Read - AIR India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Handyman, Other Posts at aiasl.in; Apply Online Before April 27

However, no one was injured in the incident but the 182-seater Guwahati-bound plane was grounded for inspection and rectification, the DGCA said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into the Air India plane incident.

Giving details, the DGCA officials said the plane was being pushed back by the tow tractor towards the runway, the tow bar’s holding pin broke and the tractor collided around the nose portion of the plane. Air India did not respond to a query on this matter.

This is not the first incident of such kind. On March 28, a wing of a SpiceJet plane had hit a lightning pole at the Delhi airport when the aircraft was pushed back from the parking position before it was to take off for Jammu.

(With inputs from PTI)