Srinagar: Air India has yet again reduced the fares of Sringara-Delhi to and fro flights till August 15. Srinagar to Delhi flight fare has been reduced to Rs 6715 while Delhi to Srinagar will cost Rs 6715.

Taking to Twitter, Air India said, “Airindia further reduces fare at Rs 6715 Srinagar to del and at Rs 6899 Delhi to Srinagar till 15th Aug (date included).”

#flyAI: #update #airindia further reduces fare at Rs 6715 srinagar to del and at Rs 6899 Delhi to srinagar till 15th aug (date included). — Air India (@airindiain) August 4, 2019

The came after the national carrier said it was capping the fare for all Air India flights to/from Srinagar till August 15, at Rs 9500, in view of the prevailing circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) earlier stated that 6,216 passengers reported at the Srinagar International Airport on Saturday to travel out of the valley. Out of this, 5,829 passengers travelled by 32 scheduled flights. The remaining 387 passengers were accommodated in four Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and flown to various destination like Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon.

“All passengers were flown out of the Valley in a planned and systematic manner. The entire operation was conducted smoothly by AAI officials in close coordination with the IAF, J&K Police, CRPF, BSF, the airlines and state authorities,” the AAI had said.

Travel websites on Saturday showed the ticket prices on Srinagar-Delhi route between Rs 11,000 and Rs 20,000 for August 4. The prices for Srinagar-Mumbai flights for August 4 started from Rs 14,000 onward.

Earlier on Friday, Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had advised airlines to be ready to operate additional flights from Srinagar airport if the need arises. The statement came after the Indian Army, citing intelligence inputs, had said Pakistan-based terrorists were planning to target the Amarnath yatra.