New Delhi: As a relief to many people of Punjab, Air India has finally resumed its direct flight between holy city of Amritsar and Rome on Wednesday. National carrier, Air India, has started the flight to the Italian capital under its Vande Bharat mission. After the resumption of the direct flight between Amritsar and Rome, Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport is now connected with three European cities under the Vande Bharat mission, including London and Birmingham.

Talking about the flight, Vipin Kant Seth, Director of Amritsar Airport, said, "The flight will depart for Rome from Amritsar and will return from Rome on Friday. A total of 230 passengers took the first flight from Amritsar to Rome on Wednesday. We are expecting the traffic to increase."

As per the schedule from this week onwards, the flight AI123 will take off from Amritsar every Wednesday at 3.55 pm, with arrival in Rome the same day at 8.20 pm local time. Meanwhile, the return flight AI122 will depart from Rome the very next day, Thursday, at 7 pm and reach Amritsar on Friday morning at 5.35 am. The bookings for this Vande Bharat mission flight will remain open till October 28, which is the end of summer season in airline industry. As per reports, Air India will operate its Boeing 787 Dreamliner on this route.

The decision to resume the flight operation in this route has been lauded by people who were delaying their travel plans for long. Sukhman Kaur, who was waiting to visit her father living in Italy, thanked the Central government for the move. “I was waiting to visit my father for a long time. My brother is young and taking connecting flights was very tough. Also, the direct fight is economically more affordable as passengers were expected to pay very high fares to travel via other countries, as the fights were costly and we have to also pay for quarantine requirements during the transit,” said Kaur.

Another traveller Amanjit Singh also hailed the government’s move and said the transit flight, either regular or charted were, were very costly. “This is a very big relief for people who were stranded in India since last April. There was an option to take a connecting flight, but it was very costly. Also, a few hours of the journey between Italy and India took days as travellers had to quarantine in during the stary on transit,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)