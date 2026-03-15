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Air India takes BIG ACTION against employees for abusing free tickets benefits

Air India takes BIG ACTION against employees for abusing free tickets benefits

Air India has found major irregularities in the use of its leisure travel policy. It has initiated penalties against those who have violated the rules.

Air India takes BIG ACTION against employees for abusing free tickets benefits

Air India Disciplined Staff: One of the most prominent airlines of India – Air India – has recently found major irregularities in the use of its leisure travel policy. These irregularities involved as many as 4,000 employees. Taking stringent steps against these employees, the airline implemented penalties on the employees who violated the company’s rules. The massive discrepancies in the Employee Leisure Travel (ELT) policy were revealed following a brief internal investigation. These discrepancies included fraudulent claims and the resale of free tickets.

It is to be noted that the loss-making airline was acquired by the Tata Group in 2022. Since then, the Tata Group has been working on the airline’s major transformation and improving its reputation while dealing with several other challenges.

What Is Air India’s ELT Policy?

The policy of the airline allows its employees to get a few free flight tickets for their own and their nominees’ use. The nominees include spouses and parents. However, these benefits come with certain conditions, news agency PTI reported.

Air India’s Employees Accused Of Misusing Benefits

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The internal investigation revealed that several employees misused the policy by listing people as their nominees who were not their family members to claim ELT benefits. Some staff members reported having sold the free tickets to others at higher prices.

According to a report by news agency PTI, over 4,000 employees were found to have violated the airline’s ELT policy. However, the exact number of employees involved and the period of the violations could not be confirmed.

The report said violators of the policy have been asked to return the money they gained through fraudulent claims. Employees involved have also been given heavy penalties.

Air India Has Tightened Its Rules

Most of the violators had joined the airline after it was privatised. Following fraudulent activities, the Airline has tightened the ELT rules.

Now, under the revised policy, staff members have to submit details of their nominees along with proof of their relationship.

Air India employees are entitled for 14 passages or return flight tickets in a financial year.

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