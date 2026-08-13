Air India takes big step after Phuket-Delhi flight episode, decides to screen all pilots for drug abuse

Air India initiates mandatory drug screening for all pilots following a positive marijuana test result for a captain involved in the Phuket-Delhi flight incident.

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Air India Phuket-Delhi flight: In a significant national development, Air India has taken a big step after Phuket-Delhi flight episode that led to many injuries to commuters. In its recent action, the top airline has decided to screen all pilots for drug abuse. Notably, Air India stressed the need to go beyond regulations prescribed by the DGCA “ to uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism”.

“We have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations. This testing is mandatory and will start today, 13 August 2026,” Tata Group-owned Air India airline said.

“It will be conducted concurrent with training at the Gurugram Academy, post flight at our Flight Briefing Centres / Air India Offices, or at locations provided by your respective bases,” it added.

AAIB likely to submit interim report on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident within a month

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) interim investigation report on Air India Flight AI 2379, which abruptly dropped by 300 feet at an altitude of 36,000 feet while flying from Phuket to Delhi, injuring 24 people on board, is expected to be submitted within a month, according to reliable sources.

The government has asked the investigative agency to expedite the investigation so that more stringent laws can be put in place and exemplary punishment meted out to prevent the recurrence of such cases in the future.

Also read: Pilot of turbulence-hit Air India flight fails second dope test: Reports

“Unlike Air India’s AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, all items of evidence are with us in this case. The FDR &; CVR were secured, and the medical examination records and testimonies would be collected. The analysis of the FDR and CVR data will be fast-tracked in order to speed up the investigation,” a source said.

Also read: Phuket-Delhi Flight: Pilots were floating in air in cockpit as it went into minus gravity, what is minus 1G? Explained

Air India has been pulled up by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA and told to ensure that its work culture is fixed. A more stringent framework also needs to be brought in to check doping by the flying crew.

(With inputs from agencies)