Moments after the Tata Group was officially handed over Air India by the government, the airline's cockpit crew members Thursday welcomed the move. "Dear guests, welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of Tata Group again, after seven decades. Welcome to the future of Air India," the circular said.

Air India's new circular for cockpit crew welcome announcements: "Dear guests, welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of Tata Group again, after seven decades. Welcome to the future of Air India." pic.twitter.com/GsiXy07I1V — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

After 68 years, Tata Group was handed over Air India by the government on Thursday (January 27). The government had in October last year inked the share purchase agreement with the Tata Group for the sale of national carrier Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.

After taking over Air India, Tata Group chief N Chandrasekaran reached out to the employees of the airline asking them to work together to build the airline that the country needs while asserting that the “golden age” of the carrier lies ahead.

In a welcome letter to the employees of Air India, after the Tata Group took over the management and control of the airline, Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, reflected on the airline’s “brilliant past” but said the entire nation is now waiting to see what “we will achieve together”.

“From the day of the announcement (of Tatas winning the bid), one word has been on everyone’s lips: Homecoming. We are proud to welcome Air India back into the Tata family, after all these years,” he wrote.

Chandrasekaran further said,”I, like many others, have enjoyed reflecting on stories from the airline’s brilliant past. My first flight was with Air India in December 1986, and I will never forget how special it felt to be onboard, or the exhilaration as we soared into the sky.”

He, however, said while such memories are wonderful, now is the time to look ahead. “Today is the beginning of a new chapter. The entire nation’s eyes are on us, waiting to see what we will achieve together. To build the airlines our country needs, we need to look to the future,” Chandrasekaran said.

Stating that the Tata Group has its “own storied past”, he said,”It is evolving, adapting and embracing the future that we best honour a glorious history. I am convinced that the golden age of Air India lies ahead. Our journey towards it starts now. Welcome. And welcome back.”

