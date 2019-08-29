New Delhi: Air India is all set to impose a ban on first use plastic products like bags, cups and straws on all its flights from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The announcement comes a day after reports from government officials suggesting a complete ban on six single-use plastic items from October 2.

The ban on using plastic will be implemented in all flights of Air India Express and Alliance air flights in the first phase while in the 2nd phase it will be implemented in Air India flights.

Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani said that aim is that the ban on plastic product will cover items like plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws etc.

The national carrier will use eco-friendly birch wood cutlery in place of plastic cutlery for special meals while crew meal cutlery will be replaced with light-weight steel cutlery. Plastic tumblers, teacups will be replaced with paper versions.

Handy snacks items like chips and sandwiches are, that presently come packed in plastic pouch which will be replaced by butter paper pouch. The national carrier will also replace cake slices with muffins so that usage of plastic wrapping can be avoided.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people and government agencies to make India free from single-use plastic, during his Independence Day speech on August 15.

Inputs from Sameer Dixit, Zee Media