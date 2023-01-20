Home

News

India

Air India Urination Case: DGCA Imposes Rs 30 Lakh Fine, Suspends License Of Pilot In-Command

Air India Urination Case: DGCA Imposes Rs 30 Lakh Fine, Suspends License Of Pilot In-Command

The DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakhs on Air India for violation of rules, suspended the license of the Pilot-In-Command of the flight for 3 months for failing to discharge his duties and Rs 3 lakhs fine on AI's Director-in-flight services.

Urination Case: DGCA imposes a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India

Air India Urination Case: The DGCA on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for violation of rules in the alleged urination case which took place on November 26. The authority also decided to suspend the license of the pilot-in-command of the flight for 3 months for failing to discharge his duties and also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakhs on AI’s Director-in-flight services.

Earlier, Air India had banned the accused, Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger, from flying with the airline for four months. Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in the business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police had registered the First Information Report (FIR) against Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act.

Air India Pee-Gate And Its Twists And Turns

Ever since this matter came to light, there have been many twists and turns in the case. The accused, Sanjay Mishra, alleged that the woman had urinated on herself. Mishra’s lawyer claimed that the elderly woman urinated on herself owing to her health conditions. His advocate told the court that the woman had been a Bharatnatyam dancer for over 30 years and it was normal for them to have urinary incontinence.

These allegations have been dismissed by the woman as “completely false and concocted and by their very nature are disparaging and derogatory”.

Earlier this month, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran admitted that Air India’s response to the incident should have been “much swifter”.