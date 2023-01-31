Home

Air India Urination Case: Accused Shankar Mishra Gets Bail By Delhi Court

Shankar Mishra, the accused man who was arrested for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, was granted bail by Delhi court on Tuesday.

Air India Urination Case: Accused Shankar Mishra Granted Bail

New Delhi: Shankar Mishra, the accused man who was arrested for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, was granted bail by Delhi court on Tuesday. Shankar Mishra was arrested on January 6 in Bengaluru by Delhi Police for allegedly urinating on an elderly female co-passenger in a drunken state in the flight.

On January 25, Shankar Mishra had moved the court seeking bail against Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg’s January 11 order, who had earlier rejected his plea, saying that the alleged act of accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is “utterly disgusting and repulsive” and the act itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of a woman.

On January 21, Mishra’s judicial custody was extended by 14 days. Moreover, the Public Prosecutor opposed Mishra’s bail contending that the latter initially did not cooperate during the investigation and had absconded with his mobile phones switched off.

“He had switched off all his mobile phones. We traced his IMEI number,” the Public Prosecutor had said, adding that the incident has insulted India on an international level.

Earlier, Mishra had also claimed that the complainant had soiled her own seat and the woman had rubbished the allegation saying that it was “completely false and concocted”.

On January 13, Mishra told the court that he was not the accused. “There must be someone else who peed or it must be the lady herself who urinated,” he had said. He had further claimed that the woman was suffering from some prostate-related disease.