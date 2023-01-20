Home

After Facing Action From DGCA, Air India Says Acknowledging Gaps In Reporting, Will Address Issues

Air India Urination Incident Latest Update: Notably, action was taken against Air India after the urination incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4.

Earlier this week, Air India imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra.

Air India Urination Latest News Today: After facing action from aviation regulator DGCA, Air India on Friday said it respectfully acknowledges the gaps in reporting with respect to the urination incident onboard the New York-Delhi flight and added that relevant steps are being taken to address the issues.

The statement from Air India comes hours after aviation regulator DGCA imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the airline as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

“We are in receipt of today’s order of the Director General of Civil Aviation and are studying the same. We respectfully acknowledge the gaps in our reporting and are taking relevant steps to ensure that the same are addressed,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the spokesperson, the airline is also strengthening our crews’ awareness about policies on the handling of incidents involving unruly passengers. “Air India is committed to stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers”.

Earlier this week, Air India imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, who is in jail now. Earlier, the airline had barred him from flying for 30 days.

In its statement on Friday, DGCA said enforcement actions have been taken in the incident which came to the notice of the regulator only on January 4.

The watchdog had issued show cause notices to Air India’s Accountable Manager, Director in-flight services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

The incident of passenger misbehavior occurred on AI-102 flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year, wherein a male passenger conducted himself in a disorderly manner and allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger, the DGCA said.