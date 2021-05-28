New Delhi: In an unusual incident, an Air India flight from Delhi to Newark returned midway after the pilot reported the presence of a bat onboard to Air Traffic Control (ATC). According to the reports, Air India flight to Newark (EWR) left Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 2:20 am as scheduled. The bat was spotted after the plane was in the air for about 30 minutes. The flight captain decided to take the plane back to the original base (Delhi). Also Read - Air India Announces Various Waivers, Flexibility to Passengers Holding Tickets For International Travel. Details Here

"AI-105 DEL-EWR returned to Delhi after departure after this local standby emergency was declared. On arrival, it was learnt that crew members saw a bat inside the cabin. Wildlife staff were called to catch and take away the bat. The aircraft landed safely at around 3:55 am, and later it was declared Aircraft on Grounded (AoG)," news agency ANI quoted DGCA officials as saying.

The officials further stated that fumigation was carried out and bat carcass was retrieved from the aircraft.

“Air India B777-300ER aircraft VT-ALM operating Flight AI – 105 (Delhi- Newark) was involved in air-turn-back due to bat reported in the cabin by cabin crew after departure. Fuel was jettisoned and the aircraft landed safely at Delhi. After landing fumigation was carried out and a dead bat carcass was retrieved from seat 8DEF area,” a senior DGCA official.

“The bat was found dead inside the plane in the business class area,” he added.

The report said that the airline’s flight safety department will be carrying out a detailed investigation. However, the Air India engineering team in its initial report stated that unwanted mammals came from third parties.

“The probable reason/cause may be loading vehicles like those for catering because all the time rats/bats come from their vehicle only,” an Air India official said.

The passengers were shifted to another plane–Air India flight AI-105– which landed in Newark at 11:35 am local time, the report said.