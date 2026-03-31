Home

News

Air India expands West Asia operations amid ongoing airspace crisis; Dozens of flights scheduled on March 31

Air India expands West Asia operations amid ongoing airspace crisis; Dozens of flights scheduled on March 31

Air India boosts connectivity to key Gulf destinations with expanded March 31 operations, offering relief to travellers amid ongoing disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions and restricted airspace in West Asia.

Air India expands West Asia operations

Air India is scheduled to operate a large number of flights to West Asian destinations today, March 31, despite airspace remaining largely shut due to the Iran conflict. Aviation giant Air India is operating flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi today with the hope to partially normalize air travel between India and West Asia.

Flight operations are slowly resuming to West Asia

Indian airlines have been operating with closed airspace, safety concerns, and passenger demand uncertainty over the past few days as conflict continues to rage in West Asia.

Air India boosts flight operations

Air India will be operating more flights to West Asia today. The national carrier has been increasing flights across the West Asia sector over the past few days. Air India Express which serves Oman, UAE and Saudi Arabia has operated between 30 to 80 flights a day this month depending on the airspace restrictions in place.

Air India today will have flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Muscat with clearance from Indian and foreign governments. All flights have been approved by the governments and are aware of the security concerns in West Asia.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

West Asia Turmoil Lingers

Iran and parts of West Asia remain in conflict as the country reportedly closed its airspace to flights in retaliation to attacks from Israel. India has urged airlines to avoid flying over Iraq, Syria, Israel, Lebanon, Iran, and parts of Turkey. Flying over longer routes means longer flight times and higher operation costs for airlines. The USA, UK, and European Union have warned of increased flight dangers over West Asia.

Dubai International Airport is slowly opening for flights

Dubai International Airport announced last week that a limited number of flights will resume. Emirates and Fly Dubai announced their flights to and from India will resume. Indian passengers who were stuck in the UAE can now return home as most cancelled flights have resumed.

Flight cancellations cause havoc for passengers

Air India cancelled hundreds of flights last week causing panic for passengers. Some passengers who had their flights cancelled were forced to travel by road.

Air India back to normalcy?

Air India is boosting flight operations to and from West Asia. A handful of airlines have ceased operations to West Asia or are limiting their flights. Some airlines are increasing flights to other destinations not affected by the crisis. Air India on the other hand is slowly increasing flights where possible.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.