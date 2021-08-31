New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago took off from the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on August 29 without the baggage of 40 passengers. Soon after a passenger named Manmohan took to Twitter and reported that his luggage with the plane was not at Chicago airport because the airlines failed to load full baggage. The passenger also tagged Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri in his tweet. He wrote, “AI 127 Delhi Chicago. Flight lands without the luggage of 40 passengers. Imagine the plight of those people in these difficult times.”Also Read - International Flights: India to Begin Flight Services With Bangladesh From Sept 3 Under Air Bubble Pact, Govt Makes Big Announcement

AI 127 Delhi Chicago. Flight lands without the luggage of 40 passengers. Imagine the plight of those people in these difficult times. AIR INDIA- you’ve done it again. @JM_Scindia @HardeepSPuri. We choose Air India over other cheaper Airlines. This is what we get. Shame — Manmohan (@Manmoha57188636) August 30, 2021

Taking cognizance of the complaint tweet, Scindia immediately asked the national carrier to investigate and respond on the matter. “Air India please investigate and respond,” Scindia tweeted. Also Read - International Flight Latest Update: Air India To Start Indore-Dubai Flight From September 1, Announces Scindia

Air India informed the complainant and initiated an inquiry against the baggage misplaced issues of the passengers. “We are checking this with our Chicago baggage team to address this on priority,” AI tweeted.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a student who traveled on AI-127 on seat number 49A from Delhi to Chicago has expressed his concern over the matter. “Travelling in a pandemic is a big task as there are many restrictions, so we cannot travel with excess weight in hand baggage. Therefore! We packed our luggage and my important stuff was in my luggage…which the Air India flight took us to Chicago without baggage. It is very difficult for me here in Chicago because everything was in my luggage including my college documents, clothes, and daily use items,” the passenger said.

A traveler’s relative in Delhi said, “for someone who has traveled a long flight distance of more than 14 hours in a pandemic, imagine how tough times they are facing currently without their baggage.”

Meanwhile, the Air India team prepared an initial report on the above-misplaced baggage issues to be placed before the Minister. According to an Air India official who is investigating the matter, “due to the longer routes that are being charted now, there are some payload restrictions for which some baggage may not get loaded. However, all effort is being made to send the same expeditiously.”