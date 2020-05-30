New Delhi: A Moscow-blound Air India repatraition flight had to return midway on Saturday after the airline’s ground team found out that one of the pilots had tested positive for novel coronavirus. Also Read - WATCH: Blame it on Quarantine But Woman Dancing Hilariously in Clown Costume While Husband Works is All of us on Off Days

The entire crew has been qurantined. Another plane is being sent to Moscow to bring back the stranded Indians, according to the officials. Also Read - Thalaivi Director AL Vijay And Wife R Aishwarya Welcome a Baby Boy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Further, the aircraft is currently being disinfected at the Delhi airport. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Now Migrants Don't Want to Return Home, Claims Noida DM

Air India flight (AI-1945) going to Moscow from Delhi under #VandeBharatMission returns mid-way after pilot's #COVID19 test result came positive. Aircraft under disinfection process at Delhi airport. https://t.co/pyBxMYCqzV — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

“When the A320 plane, which did not have any passengers as it was heading to Moscow to bring back stranded Indians under Vande Bharat Mission, had reached Uzbekistan’s airspace, our team on ground realised that one of the pilots had tested COVID-positive,” senior Air India officials said.

“The flight was immediately asked to return. It came back to Delhi at around 12.30 pm on Saturday,” the officials said.