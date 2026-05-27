Air India’s San Francisco-bound plane faces technical issue, returns to Delhi after 8 hours in the air

According to the airline, Flight AI173 was carrying around 230 passengers. It was operating from Delhi to San Francisco, and returned to Delhi in accordance with laid-down safety procedures.

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Air India's San Francisco-bound plane faces technical issue, returns to Delhi after 8 hours in the air(Representational Image)

New Delhi: An Air India flight bound for San Francisco returned to Delhi on Wednesday morning after remaining airborne for over eight hours due to a technical issue, the airline stated. According to the airline, Flight AI173 was carrying around 230 passengers. It was operating from Delhi to San Francisco. Owing to the technical issue, it returned to Delhi in accordance with laid-down safety procedures. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 777-300 ER.

Did the airline provide any update related to the passengers?

Issuing a statement, the airline said, “The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India’s safety standards,” PTI reported. As per the information available on the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com, the plane was airborne for over eight hours. Later, the aircraft started diverting back to New Delhi after being airborne for over three hours when it was in Chinese airspace.

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For how many hours did the Airplane remain in the air?

Regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers, Air India said it was making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination as soon as possible. “In the meantime, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them,” the airline said.

It is to be noted that the airline has not disclosed the exact nature of the technical issue, and the aircraft will now undergo detailed technical checks, as per the news agency IANS report.

“In the meantime, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them,” the airline added. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. Last week, an Air India flight operating from Bengaluru to Delhi was involved in an engine fire incident after landing at Delhi airport on May 21.

Air India confirmed an incident involving Flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi

Also Read: Air India Delhi-Bengaluru flight suffers tail strike during landing at Kempegowda International Airport

We are aware of an incident involving flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi on 21 May 2026. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew are safe. We are currently gathering additional information and are working closely with the relevant authorities.… — Air India (@airindia) May 21, 2026

Sharing a post on X, previously Twitter, the Air India on May 21 stated, “During the aircraft’s final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true. The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally.”

(With agencies inputs)