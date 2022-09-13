Bengaluru: Attention air passengers! If you have ever lost your bag, valuable items and other belongings at airports, here’s a big update for you. Air passengers can now easily get back their lost items as Mangaluru International Airport has simplified the process.Also Read - Delhiites Can Now Use Aadhaar To Avail 8 Online Services by Kejriwal Government

With the increase in air passenger traffic in India, several airports terminals are adopting new measures to cater to the rising need of travellers. To get their belongings back, the Mangaluru airport said it has simplified procedures.

Neary 150 items of all shapes and sizes are on an average found in MIA terminals and the lost-and-found unit at the airport plays a crucial role in ensuring that the passengers who may have left back their possessions must get them back with minimum difficulty.

Robust mechanism in place at Mengaluru airport

The Mengaluru airport in a statement said a robust mechanism by the terminal manager’s office has been set up to bring back the smiles on faces of passengers who leave behind their items.

In general, the items that are retrieved and handed in are Aadhaar card, voter identity, debit, credit, and PAN cards. These items are many times left behind in the trays at either the domestic or international security hold area while depositing items for pre-flight security screening process.

If these items are not claimed by any passenger, then these are collected by the respective stakeholders including airport security group of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), housekeeping and maintenance staff and handed over to the terminal manager for safekeeping and an entry is made in the register.

Here’s how to claim:

The airport said in a statement that the claiming process of the lost items has been simplified. The person who has misplaced the item should contact the terminal manager’s office during office hours, and then produce necessary documents and proof of ownership of the lost object to reclaim it.