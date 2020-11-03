Air Pollution Latest News: A day after the National Green Tribunal issued notice to Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to ban the use of fire crackers from November 7-30 in the interest of public health and environment, a number of states have issued order in this regard. Starting from Rajasthan and Odisha to Bengal and Haryana — these states have made it mandatory to ban the use of fire crackers, keeping in mind the pollution and coronavirus pandemic in mind. Also Read - Diwali 2020: One Less Holiday This Year as Chhoti Diwali And Badi Diwali to be Celebrated on Same Day

Rajasthan Also Read - Rafale Sky Shots & Modi Bomb: Firecrackers Named After PM Modi, Rafale Hit Markets in Gujarat's Rajkot

The Rajasthan government has decided to ban the sale of firecrackers during the festive season in the state in the wake of the crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic. “Protecting the lives of people is paramount for the government in this challenging time,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said. Also Read - Delhi Air Pollution Worsens: Ban on Firecrackers in November? NGT Asks Centre

He further added that in a situation like this, people should avoid using fireworks on Diwali.

Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged the people of Delhi to avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali in the interests of public health and environment.

The minister launched an “anti-cracker” campaign and inspected various places to ensure that only “green” firecrackers are manufactured and sold in the city.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), all district magistrates and the Delhi Police have been asked to ensure that only “green” crackers are sold.

Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday declared possession and sale of imported firecrackers as illegal and punishable in the state. Deputy commissioners of all the districts have been directed to be vigilant in this regard and take strict action against the sale and distribution of imported firecrackers.

Additionally, they have also been asked to ensure there is no storage of imported firecrackers by conducting the inspection of all the establishments and taking preventive actions.

Odisha

The Odisha government on Tuesday prohibited the sale and use of firecrackers from 10th to 30th of November. “Considering the potentially harmful consequences of burning of crackers amidst COVID-19 pandemic situation and approaching winter, state govt prohibits the sale and use of firecrackers from 10th to 30th of November,” the state government said in its order.

West Bengal

In a similar manner, the West Bengal government also pledged not to allow bursting of firecrackers during Kali puja, Diwali to check air pollution.

“The West Bengal government will not allow bursting of firecrackers during Kali puja and Diwali to check air pollution and also because they are hazardous for Covid-19 patients,” Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said in the new order.

Notably, the National Green Tribunal issued notice to Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and four state governments on whether use of fire crackers be banned from November 7-30 in the interest of public health and environment. The NGT also appointed senior advocate Raj Panjwani and advocate Shibhani Ghosh to assist it as amicus curiae in the matter.