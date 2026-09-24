AIR pollution alert: Haryana to deploy Parali Protection Force to prevent paddy stubble burning

Haryana deploys Parali Protection Force, drones and offers Rs 1,200 per acre incentive to curb paddy stubble burning in 2026.

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A farmer burns paddy stubble at a farm on the outskirts of Amritsar. (File Photo - PTI)

Gurugram: In a major push to eliminate paddy stubble burning ahead of the harvesting season, the Haryana government announced the deployment of a dedicated Parali Protection Force alongside drone surveillance and late-evening patrolling. Reviewed by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday, September 24, 2026, the state’s comprehensive action plan aligns with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directives, combining strict ground enforcement with a financial incentive of Rs 1,200 per acre for farmers utilizing crop-residue management (CRM) machinery. Here are all the details you need to know about the Parali Protection Force, announced by the Haryana government.

How will Parali Protection Force work?

The force will operate at district and block levels to closely monitor farm-fire incidents and take action against stubble burning. Additional Chief Secretary (Agriculture), Vijayendra Kumar, said the state has also called for intensified patrolling during late evening hours, taking into account attempts by some farmers to burn paddy residue after dark to evade satellite recording of farm fires.

“Red entry” in the farmer’s land record

The enforcement plan stipulates three actions in every verified case of paddy stubble burning — registration of a First Information Report (FIR), challan and a “red entry” in the farmer’s land record.

Appropriate environmental compensation charges are also to be imposed and recovered from violators. At the same time, the government is focussing on incentives and machinery availability to provide farmers alternatives to burning.

Incentive of Rs 1,200 per acre for optimal utilisation of parali

The state is providing an incentive of Rs 1,200 per acre, besides subsidy on the purchase of crop-residue management machines, for their optimal utilisation. The government plans to move balers, rakers and other machines between districts according to paddy harvesting schedules. Harvesting begins in Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal and Kurukshetra from September and progresses to Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar and Jind during the last week of October.

Under the monitoring mechanism, a maximum of 100 farmers can be tagged to each nodal officer, with the limit reduced to 50 in hotspot villages. Nodal officers are to use a mobile application to report active fire locations and record whether tagged farmers are managing crop residue through in-situ, ex-situ or fodder-based methods.

Drone-based surveillance for controlling parali fire

The state is also moving towards drone-based surveillance. In accordance with CAQM directions, Haryana is in the process of deploying drones in association with DRIISHYA for monitoring stubble-burning incidents. Deputy Commissioners will finalise in advance the villages and locations where drones will fly.

(With inputs from agencies)