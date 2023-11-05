Air Pollution: CAQM Decides To Invoke Stage IV Of GRAP In Entire NCR With Immediate Effect

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire NCR with immediate effect, in addition to all actions under Stages I, II, and III to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.

An 8-point action plan as per Stage-IV of GRAP is applicable with immediate effect from today in the entire NCR. This 8-point action plan includes steps: Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks). Ban on plying of Delhi – registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

In view of the increasing pollution and to strictly implement GRAP-4, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of all concerned departments on Monday, said the office of the Environment Minister.

Delhi Air Pollution: Weather Condition, Stubble Burning Primary Reasons

Adverse meteorological conditions, along with emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and local sources of pollution, combine to push the air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season. According to the news agency ANI, there have been over 2,500 reported cases of stubble burning this year.

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a practical tool for measuring air quality conditions in an easily comprehensible manner. It is divided into six AQI categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. An AQI ranging from 201 to 300 falls into the ‘poor’ category and is categorized under Stage 1 restrictions. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘very poor,’ falling under Stage 2. An AQI of 401 to 450 is designated as ‘severe’ and falls under Stage 3.

No Respite From Smog And Air Pollution

Pollution has been on the rise in several states and among these cities, one of them is Delhi where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been very bad and alarming. The Delhi AQI is a matter of concern as this is the condition of the city before Diwali and it is expected that the conditions will get worse during the upcoming festive season.

Delhi-NCR Hospitals Report Cases Of Eye Irritation, Prolonged Coughing, Throat Infection

With the worsening air quality in the national capital, several hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region have reported a rise in cases of eye irritation, prolonged coughing, and throat infection. Doctors have cautioned people not to venture out early morning to do exercises or take a walk and asked them to wear a mask when stepping out for work or market or other places. Meanwhile, in the neighboring Gurugram, the District Magistrate has issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1973 to combat air pollution in Gurugram.

