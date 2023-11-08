Air Pollution: Commuting From Delhi to Gurugram, Faridabad This Week? Check Restrictions Imposed on Vehicles

Air Pollution: The Haryana transport commissioner on Tuesday banned the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel category of vehicles.

Air Pollution: Authorities in Gurugram and Faridabad have imposed restrictions on plying of vehicles.

New Delhi: With deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Kejriwal government has imposed various restrictions on vehicles. Authorities in Gurugram and Faridabad have also imposed similar restrictions. Hence, if you are commuting from Delhi to Gurugram and Faridabad this week, you must keep in mind some of the crucial guidelines.

Check Guidelines

Giving details, Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the Transport Commissioner, Haryana has banned the use of four-wheeler light motor vehicles of Bharat Stage-III (petrol) and BS IV (diesel) categories in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

“Compliance with these orders will be seriously ensured in the district. The residents of the district should also cooperate with the administration to control pollution,” he said.

Nishant Kumar Yadav further stated that if anyone uses the above-mentioned category of vehicles in the district, then challan and legal action will be taken against him under Section 194 (1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

“These orders have been implemented in the district with immediate effect and will remain in effect till November 30 or till stage III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is lifted,” added DC Yadav.

Polluting Trucks Banned From Entering Delhi

Apart from Gurugram, the Centre on Sunday banned construction work related to linear public projects in Delhi-NCR and the entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers into the capital as an air quality crisis gripped the region.

These measures constitute the final stage, Stage IV, of the Centre’s air pollution control plan, which is activated at least three days before the Air Quality Index surpasses the 450 mark in the capital.

As part of the final stage (Stage IV) of the Graded Response Action Plan, only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi, with exemptions granted to those involved in essential services.

All medium and heavy goods vehicles not engaged in essential services are also banned in the capital, according to the latest Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) order.

