New Delhi: Keeping in mind the rising level of air pollution in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to extend the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign till November 30. An announcement to this effect was made by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

"The campaign was to continue till November 15. However, the Delhi government has decided to extend it till November 30 considering the pollution situation," Rai said.

He further added that it will be called 'Phase 2' of the campaign.

On October 21, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign saying that even if 10 lakh vehicles in the city join the campaign, the PM10 levels would fall by 1.5 tonnes and PM2.5 by 0.4 tonnes in a year.

Keeping the upcoming Diwali in mind, Rai also urged the opposition parties to desist from making statement that provoke people against the ban on firecrackers.

“We need everyone’s support in implementing the ban. If you cannot support the cause, please don’t make any provocative statements. Pollution doesn’t differentiate between people,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)