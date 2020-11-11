New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday woke up to a grey morning as smog blanketed parts of the city while the air quality saw no improvement and was registered to be in ‘severe category’ in various areas. Also Read - Need to Strictly Enforce Laws to Minimise Air Pollution: Air Quality Management Panel

As per data showed by the Central Pollution Control Board, Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in 'severe category' in Anand Vihar and Najafgarh. Areas that saw 'very poor category' AQI was Mandir Marg, Ashok Vihar and Patparganj.

Meanwhile, a central government forecasting agency on Tuesday said that Delhi is witnessing an "unusual" condition and no quick recovery is predicted from the "severe" air pollution.

Delhi: Pollution continues to affect the quality of air in the national capital. Air Quality Index is at 402 in Anand Vihar, 414 in Najafgarh, both in 'severe category' & 364 in Mandir Marg, 397 in Ashok Vihar, both in 'very poor category', as per Central Pollution Control Board pic.twitter.com/hk5Tz0CvCg — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2020

The Ministry of Earth Sciences” air quality monitor, SAFAR, said three major factors are responsible for this situation — secondary particle formation, extremely calm local surface winds and stubble burning-related intrusion. “Delhi’s overall AQI is in the higher end of the ‘severe’ category, which is an unusual condition,” it said.

“Due to a high moisture content, humidity has touched a new high and the air holding capacity has increased under such cool conditions, triggering rapid secondary fine particulate formation — a scientific process when gas-to-particle conversion happens and in-situ chemical production takes place on available surfaces and multiplies PM2.5,” the SAFAR added.

The extremely calm local surface winds continued to arrest all old and new accumulated pollutants, it said. “Significant stubble burning-related intrusion took place until Tuesday morning due to a favourable, transport-level wind direction and speed,” the SAFAR said.

