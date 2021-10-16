New Delhi: Keeping in mind the upcoming festivals and its impact on air, a number of states have banned the sale and use of firecrackers. Some states have allowed the use of green crackers which they say causes less pollution. The air pollution due to the burning of firecrackers in the festive months during October and December has been a cause of concern for all states across India. It must be noted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had last year ordered a ban on the sale and use of crackers in the NCR region until November 30 while many states had prescribed the use of green crackers. Many states this year are exercising extra caution and have banned firecrackers. Here’s a list of states which have taken strict measures to bring air pollution under control.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Bommai Govt Makes Big Announcement, Plans to Relax Curbs For Commercial Establishments, May Open Borders

Rajasthan: On Friday, the Rajasthan government reversed its earlier decision to ban the sale and use of crackers and allowed only green crackers to be used during festivals. The state government also issued the restricted timing for the bursting of crackers during the festive season. As per revised advisory, green crackers can be burst from 8pm to 10pm during festivals like Diwali and Guruparb, from 6am to 8am on Chhath puja, and from 11:55pm to 12:30am on Christmas and New Year.

Delhi: Taking strict measures, the Arvind Kejriwal government has banned the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, 2022. Issuing an order, the Kejriwal government said the decision was taken after taking stock of the pollution levels in Delhi during the festival over the last three years. On the other hand, the Delhi Police has initiated crackdowns on the distribution of illegal fireworks, the sale of which has increased as Diwali is just around the corner.

Haryana: The Haryana government earlier this month banned the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 districts completely. The move was taken after the Haryana State Pollution Board directed all 14 districts to impose a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers with immediate effect.

Odisha: As part of the coronavirus lockdown guidelines, the state government has banned the use and sale of fireworks in the state during the month. The state government has also banned their sale and use during Diwali in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh: Going in line with the Supreme Court order, the Yogi Adityanath government had in 2020 banned the sale and use of firecrackers in 13 cities across the state. However, the state government has made no such announcement this year so far.