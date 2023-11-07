Air Pollution: SC Asks Rajasthan, Other States to Follow Its Order on Firecracker Ban During Festive Season

The apex court also directed Rajasthan to take steps to minimise air pollution, especially during the festival, adding that it is everyone's duty to manage pollution.

The statement from the Supreme Court comes at a time when several cities including the national capital, are choked in thick layer of smog.

New Delhi: In the wake of the deteriorating air quality in several states, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Rajasthan and other states to follow its earlier order on the issue relating to firecrackers during festive season.

Supreme Court directs Rajasthan and others to follow its earlier order on the issue relating to firecrackers during festive season. SC directs Rajasthan to take steps to minimise air pollution, especially during the festival; remarks that it is everyone's duty to manage… pic.twitter.com/kgFlIppQX9 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

The air quality across the national capital continued to remain in ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the data shared by the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Anand Vihar was recorded at 440, 388 at Narela, 434 at Punjabi Bagh, 431 at RK Puram, and 408 at Shadipur, all in the ‘severe category zone’.

Likewise, the AQI at Jahangirpuri was recorded at 416, 404 at IGI Airport, 337 at Pusa Road, and 407 at Sonia Vihar.

On Monday, Gurgaon Police restricted the entry of trucks into Delhi-NCR due to poor air quality. The restrictions apply to heavy vehicles, commercial vehicles with BS 3 petrol engines, BS 4 diesel vehicles, LMVs (four-wheelers), and trucks carrying non-essential goods. It also applies to diesel-run medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

Gurgaon Police in an advisory said, “The general public is hereby informed that due to poor air quality in Delhi-NCR, as per the rules of GRAP, heavy vehicles, commercial vehicles with BS 3 petrol engines, BS 4 diesel vehicles, LMV (four-wheelers), are restricted from entering the Delhi-NCR area

Meanwhile, the Gurugram-Mahipalpur area also remained enveloped in the haze of smoke and fog early this morning.

The city’s Air Quality Index has remained hazardous for the sixth consecutive day this week.”

Speaking on the issue of Delhi pollution, a morning walker said, “Everyone is facing problems because of smog. It is harmful to our health. The government should pay attention to controlling this.”

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai called a meeting of all concerned departments on Monday in view of the increasing pollution. The meeting also conducted discussions on the strict implementation of GRAP-4.

This came after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

The Air Quality Commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of guidelines and measures implemented to combat air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, which includes Delhi and its surrounding areas.

