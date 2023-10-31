SC Seeks Affidavit From Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP & Rajasthan On Steps To Control Air Pollution

Every year, Delhi and the entire NCR have to bear the brunt of air pollution from October to December mainly due to crop residue burnings.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to file affidavits stating steps taken by them to control air pollution. A three-judge bench headed by Justice SK Kaul directed them to file an affidavit within a week. The bench also comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and P K Mishra said crop burning is one of the main reasons for air pollution in Delhi.

In its report, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that there is a reduction of 40% in the air pollution compared to the past two-three years while crop burning remains to be a major cause for deteriorating air quality.

The bench asked the concerned governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi to file affidavits within a period of one week detailing respective steps taken by them to control the problem of air pollution.

Meanwhile, according to data published by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality in the national capital on Tuesday continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

Earlier on October 10, the top court had taken note of the submission made by senior advocate Aparajita Singh about the rising air pollution in Delhi during the winter season and issue of crop residue burning. While adjourning the matter for further hearing on October 31, it had asked CAQM to file a report in the meantime.

Singh assists the Supreme Court as amicus curiae (friend of the court) in a public interest litigation (PIL) relating to control of pollution.

The CAQM was set up in 2020 for air quality management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and areas for better co-ordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index.

