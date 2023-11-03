Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram Likely to be Closed As Air Quality Deteriorates Further

The Gurugram administration said it will issue an advisory for switching to online classes in the coming days once it goes through the details of the order.

Shools in Noida and Ghaziabad are also likely to be closed if the air quality worsens further.

New Delhi: After schools were closed in the national capital in view of the worsening air quality, classes are likely to be suspended in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram as well. Even as authorities in Noida and Gurugram have taken strict measures to curb air pollution, reports suggest that they are reviewing the situation and the decision about school closing will be taken accordingly.

Schools Likely to be Closed in Gurugram

On suspension of physical classes up to class 5 in schools, the Gurugram District Magistrate said the rule is not binding on institutes. However, he stated that the administration will issue an advisory for switching to online classes in the coming days once it goes through the details of the order.

The Gurugram District Magistrate has issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1973 to combat air pollution in Gurugram.

Taking to ‘X’, the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram wrote, ” In light of worsening air quality, District Magistrate Shri Nishant Kumar Yadav, has issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1973 to combat air pollution in Gurugram”.

“Here are the key points: Burning waste materials, such as garbage, leaves, plastic, and rubber, is strictly prohibited in all areas of Gurugram. Violators will face penalties as per the law. Authorities are directed to ensure strict compliance and report any violations. Let’s protect our environment and health. This order is enforceable throughout Gurugram District”, added the DCP.

What About Schools in Noida?

In the similar manner, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad are also likely to be closed if the air quality worsens further.

Schools Closed in Delhi:

The Kejriwal government in the national capital issued an order on Thursday and said all government and private primary schools will remain closed for two days. Taking to ‘X’, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days”.

Gopal Rai to Hold Emergency Meet Today

With rising concerns over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said he has called for a meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Rai said, “A meeting of all the concerned departments has been called on Friday at 12:00 p.m. to discuss the effective implementation of stage III of GRAP”.

The development comes as the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday for the fifth day in a row with an Air Quality Index of 346, according to SAFAR-India. As per the SAFAR-India, the city’s AQI has been in the ‘very poor’ category since Sunday (309).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.