Air Quality Across Delhi Continues To Be In ‘Very Poor’ Category, Experts Call For Urgent Action

Delhi Air Pollution: The latest AQI level in Anand Vihar stands at 374, in Jahangirpuri at 399, in Lodhi Road at 315 and in New Moti Bagh at 370.

Not just the national capital, a blanket of smoke and haze covered parts of the city of Nawabs, Lucknow. The air quality in many areas of the city remains poor on Monday morning.

New Delhi: The air quality across the national capital continues to be in the ‘very poor’ category, the latest date from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed on Tuesday. The latest AQI level in Anand Vihar stands at 374, in Jahangirpuri at 399, in Lodhi Road at 315 and in New Moti Bagh at 370.

Eknath Shinde Inspects Measures

In the meantime, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the strict measures taken by BMC in the wake of increasing pollution in Mumbai.

On Monday, the air quality in the national capital was in ‘very poor’with an AQI of 310. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality index in Delhi was recorded at 310 at 8:30 am on Monday, categorising it as ‘very poor.’

Air quality across Delhi continues to be in the 'very poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI in Anand Vihar at 374, in Jahangirpuri at 399, in Lodhi Road at 315, in New Moti Bagh at 370 pic.twitter.com/rHTCO5p18M — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 7:00 am on Monday, the air quality index at Anand Vihar was recorded at 361; it was 368 at Alipur; Ashok Vihar at 342; ITO, Delhi at 318; and at RK Puram, it was recorded at 344, all falling into the ‘very poor’ category.

A day after restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) – 4 were lifted in Delhi following improvement in the air quality, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday urged people to be careful and continue to follow the rules as stages 1, 2, and 3 of GRAP are still in place to tackle air pollution in the national capital.

Gopal Rai said, “Though there has been a constant improvement in air quality, people still need to be aware in order to maintain this improvement.”

“There has been constant improvement in pollution levels over the last two days. The AQI as of today has reached 290. I want to request the people of Delhi and North India to remain vigilant. Although there has been improvement in pollution, we still need to be cautious. Before Diwali, the AQI had reached 215, but the carelessness that followed led to an increase in the AQI after Diwali,” he said on Sunday.

With an improvement in the air quality in Delhi, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) on Saturday revoked the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP 4, permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities.

Gopal Rai emphasised that all three phases of GRAP 1, GRAP 2 and GRAP 3 are still to be implemented in Delhi. Once there is further improvement in pollution levels, the withdrawal of these restrictions will also be considered, he added.

Speaking about the restrictions related to vehicles, Gopal Rai said, “The ban on the entry of trucks has been revoked but the ban is still in place on the BS3 petrol vehicles and BS4 diesel vehicles. So the ban has been revoked only on trucks or vehicles that are above BS 4.”

Experts Call For Urgent Action

In the meantime, former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria issued a strong warning on the grave implications of air pollution levels in Delhi and the Indo-Gangetic belt. Speaking to The Indian Express, Guleria stressed on the dire need for urgent action and highlighted the immediate and long-term health risks associated with poor air quality.

The former AIIMS director also called for a robust action plan irrespective of the cost as he underscored air pollution as a silent killer, exacerbating existing conditions and causing silent health problems.

“There are solutions that we can learn from others. But we have to really understand that this is a medical emergency, this is a silent killer, it’s actually affecting not only us but the health of subsequent generations. And that is why we need to really act even if the cost of that action is going to be high,” he was quoted as saying in the interview.

