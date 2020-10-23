New Delhi: The air pollution level in the national capital reached ‘very poor’ category on Thursday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 355 at 6am. Also Read - Combating Air Pollution: Delhi PWD Fined Rs 20 Lakh For Violating Dust Control Guidelines

The AQI is at 387 in Anand Vihar, 333 in RK Puram, 391 in Rohini and 390 in Dwarka; all four in ‘very poor’ category, as per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee data.