New Delhi: As a thick blanket of noxious smog enveloped the national capital and many other cities across the country, a number of states on Saturday urged people to celebrate Diwali in an environment-friendly manner.

The development comes as the pollution level went up and stood in the upper-end of the 'very poor' category with Ministry of Earth Sciences officials emphasizing that it might turn 'severe' by the night.

For the last five Diwali nights, the bursting of firecrackers had sent the air quality to the emergency levels.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Earth Sciences had on Thursday claimed that the level of PM2.5, a deadly pollutant, is likely to be lowest in the past four years under zero-firecracker scenarios during Diwali.

Punjab

Amid these developments, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday appealed to the people of his state to celebrate the festivals of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas in an environment-friendly and COVID-safe manner.

While extending warm greetings to the people, he urged them to follow all COVID-19 norms and celebrate the festivals with their families in the comfort and safety of their homes amid these unprecedented times.

He urged the people to refrain from bursting firecrackers even though the state government has allowed a two-hour window in this regard.

Delhi

On the occasion of Diwali, the Delhi government also urged the people to refrain from using firecrackers as the national capital is witnessing spiralling cases of coronavirus.

To check on the ban of firecrackers, the Delhi Police on Friday formed Flying Squads across the city. From deploying pickets and putting up posters to making announcements to create awareness among people, the Delhi Police took several measures to implement the ban on sale and use of firecrackers in the city this Diwali.

The Delhi Police is also taking initiatives to ensure people follow COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms.

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place in areas such as the Central Market in Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place and other markets. At Lajpat Nagar, one of the most busiest markets during festivities, extra force have been deployed along with volunteers to ensure social distancing is maintained, people wear masks and sanitisers are kept in shops.

Maharashtra

Keeping the rising cases of coronavirus and air pollution in mind, the Maharashtra government also urged the people to celebrate Diwali in an environment-friendly manner.

However, the state is celebrating Diwali in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra in a subdued manner under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Laxmi Pujan, the main day of Diwali, and Naraka Chaturdashi, are being celebrated on the same day on Saturday.

Even as the Maharashtra government has not banned firecrackers, the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a ban on the use of crackers and fireworks in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus.