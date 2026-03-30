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How Iran war is silently degrading the air quality of India? Indian states are now impacted by...

How Iran war is silently degrading the air quality of India? Indian states are now impacted by…

The Iran-Israel war has been going on for a month now. The constant bombings on Iran has lead to thick and heavy smoke has been enveloping the skies of the nation. But it is no longer limited to just Iran and moving to neighbouring countries as well

The move comes shortly after Trump said the war against Iran has achieved regime change.

A resolution was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Monday (March 30) to form a team of experts to study the potential impact of toxic smoke moving from West Asia. The constant bombing and fire going on in the region has caused a thick blanket of smoke to develop over the skies of West Asia.

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut during the zero hour. He stated that the smoke from the fires threatens to reach neighbouring countries, including India.

Here is all you need to know about the issue.

What did Sanjay Raut say?

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday raised the issue in the Upper House of the Parliament on how the crisis in West Asia has created a global fuel shortage. He went on to point out that while Israel is blasting Iran, it is the toxic smoke that should be the concern of the neighbouring countries.

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He further stated that the smoke is now reaching even India. States like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab are particularly bearing the brunt of the situation. Stressing the need to bring together a team of environmental experts, he said that a group of environmental experts should be formed as early as possible to study the impact of this smoke on India.

He also stated that India should strongly urge the international community to stop this war. He said that smoke rising from the repeated attacks in Iran contains many toxic gases. The situation is such in the country that it is difficult for Iranians to breathe. The World Health Organisation has warned that the smoke blanketing the skies can be fatal.

Donald Trump’s ‘big day’ post

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday (March 30) that the military has taken out ‘many long-sought-after targets’ in Iran. The announcement was made on his social media platform Truth Social.

He wrote, “Big day in Iran. Many long-sought-after targets have been taken out and destroyed by our GREAT MILITARY, the finest and most lethal in the World. God bless you all!”

The move comes shortly after Trump said the war against Iran has achieved regime change. “We’ve had regime change. We’re dealing with different people than anybody has dealt with before. It’s a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change.”

Iran-Israel war

The war broke out on February 28 when the joint forces of Israel and America attacked Iran. During the initial days, the Israeli missiles claimed the life of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, among other senior leaders. This led to Iran launching several missile and drone attacks on Israel.

So far, more than 1,900 people have been killed, with more than 24,000 injured in the war. Meanwhile, 19 people in Israel have been killed during the Iranian missile attacks.

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