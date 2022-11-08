Air Quality Remains A Worrying Factor For Delhi NCR Region
Air Quality: The average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi today, November 8 is 335 which falls under the "Very Bad" category.
Today in Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of any area is not more than 400.
MAJOR AQI RECORDING STATIONS
Shadipur – 384
Sonia Vihar – 377
Wazirpur – 377
Nehru Nagar – 373
Patparganj – 368
Vivek Vihar – 360
Anand Vihar – 346
NCR AQI
Noida’s AQI today is 332.
Gurugram has 325.
Faridabad is 320
Ghaziabad is 315.
The overall air quality is likely to improve over Delhi NCR today due to strong easterly winds. However, the air quality is likely to be poor on November 8 and very poor on November 9.
Outlook for the next 6 days: Air quality very likely to remain in “very poor” category.
