New Delhi: The air pollution level in the Delhi-NCR region is showing no sign of improvement as Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain at 'severe' category even on Sunday (November 8).

The overall AQI level in Delhi was recorded at 456 on Sunday morning, while the AQI level in Noida and Gurugram was as high as 542 and 448.

According to the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was at 431 in Anand Vihar, 457 in Bawana, 407 in Mathura Road, 411 in Dwarka, 465 in Jahangirpuri, 423 in Punjabi Bagh, and 410 in RK Puram.

Meanwhile, other places such as the area near Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3), Dilshad Garden (IHBAS), ITO, Lodhi Road, Pusa, and Sirifort recorded ‘very poor’ air quality with the overall AQI values standing at 392, 376, 353, 320, 382, and 389.

Delhi: Pollutants continue to affect the qualilty of air in the national capital; visuals from Delhi Cantonment area. Locals say that they feel irritation in eyes and difficulty in breathing due to the pollution. pic.twitter.com/zXxGuEmMM5 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

People are advised to avoid all physical activity outdoors, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), adding, “stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue.” The pollution monitoring system also said N-95 or P-100 masks may only help if you go out. Do not rely on dust masks for protection.

The air quality in the national capital and adjoining areas has declined due to sustained unusually high fire emissions. SAFAR-synergized stubble burning count over Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand, and neighbouring areas increased and stood at 4,528 on Friday. SAFAR said, “No quick recovery is expected unless a drastic reduction in fire counts takes place.”

