New Delhi: Just a day ahead of Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Thursday turned to 'very poor' category. As per the update from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall AQI in Delhi was at 326 on Thursday.

Moreover, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated that the air quality was in 'very poor' category at Okhla Phase-2 area. The air quality near the Welcome Metro Station at Shahadara also entered the 'very poor' category.

At this crucial juncture, the Delhi government on Thursday formed a flying squad to check the ban on firecrackers.

Apart from this, deploying pickets, putting up posters and making announcements to create awareness among people, the Delhi Police took several measures to implement the ban on sale and use of firecrackers in the city this Diwali.

Earlier this week, the National Green Tribunal imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight.

Part of the safety measures, the Delhi Police also took initiatives to ensure people follow COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing norms.

Anil Mittal, Additional PRO (Delhi Police), said the focus has been on checking illegal sale and bursting of firecrackers and making sure that the festivities remain peaceful and harmonious.

“Special teams and flying squads have been formed at the police station and district levels respectively to ensure regular checking,” he said.

He further added that the market welfare associations have been roped in to regulate the movement of traffic and shoppers. “Door framed metal detectors have been installed at strategic locations in market places. PCR, Prakhar, Emergency Response Vehicle and Quick Reaction Team vans have been directed to work in tandem for effective handling of any law and order situation,” he added.

For creating awareness on air pollution, Delhi Police also took to social media to warm the public about the ban on firecrackers and urged them to celebrate a clean and pollution-free Diwali.

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place in areas such as the Central Market in Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place and other markets. At Lajpat Nagar, one of the most busiest markets during festivities, extra force have been deployed along with volunteers to ensure social distancing is maintained, people wear masks and sanitisers are kept in shops, the senior police officer said.

On Friday, government agencies warned that the air quality in the national capital is likely to turn ‘severe’ on Diwali night.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a fresh western disturbance was likely to increase the wind speed and improve the air quality in Delhi-NCR post-Diwali.