India Discontinues Air Suvidha Form Filling for International Passengers | Guidelines Here

Air Suvidha: India on Monday discontinued the Air Suvidha Forms for International passengers. Now, the self-declaration forms for Covid vaccination that had to be filled in by incoming international passengers on the Air Suvidha portal, will no longer be necessary. It is important to note that the decision will come into effect from midnight.

“In the light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals,” the Civil Aviation Ministry’s notice reads.

Key Takeaways From The Notice Issued By The Ministry:

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) had on 10.05.2022 last reviewed the COVID- 19 guidelines for international operations

In the light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' dated 21.11.2022 in context of the COVID-19 pandemic

The extant guidelines of MoHFW on submission of self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal stand discontinued.

The above decision would be effective from 22.11.2022 (00:01 Hrs IST) until further orders. This will be reviewed, if needed, as per the prevailing situation.

This has the approval of the Competent Authority.

The protocols to be complied by international travellers as well as points of entry (airports, seaports and land border) and shall be valid w .e.f. 22nd November 2022 (00.01 Hrs IST) till further orders.

1. Planning for Travel

All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their Country.

2. During Travel

In-flight announcement about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.’ Any passenger having symptoms of COVld-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment.

3. On arrival

De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing. Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, and taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol (as above). All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call the National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive.