Air taxi in Delhi-NCR: Gurugram, CP, Noida Airport to get air taxis soon, travel time to reduce from hours to just a few minutes, details inside

According to the CII's plan, the air taxis are expected to connect Gurugram, Connaught Place, and Jewar International Airport, reducing the travel time from hours to just a few minutes.

Representational Image

Air taxi in Delhi-NCR: The problem of traffic congestion in India is not new, especially in populous regions like Delhi-NCR. When plans are being continuously suggested to combat the issue, a recent proposal of air taxis may prove to be an effective solution. The facility may operate in major locations like Gurugram, Connaught Place (CP), and Jewar Airport. It will take a small duration of just a few minutes, which until now has been taking hours. The proposal was outlined in the recent report shared in phases over the coming years. Here, we take you through the breakdown of the plan and when it is most likely to begin.

What are air taxis, and who proposed the plan?

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) proposed the plan for the introduction of air taxis in the Delhi-NCR region. The air taxis have been proposed to use the electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, which are most commonly called eVTOLs. These are small aerial electric vehicles which have the ability to take off and land vertically like helicopters. However, these run fully and entirely on electricity. These air taxis do not require long runways and do not produce direct emissions.

CII Director General Chandrajeet Banerjee said, “The commencement of operations at Noida airport not only expands our global connectivity but also highlights the urgent need to address urban congestion in NCR. This report moves beyond theory; it provides a grounded, technical and regulatory roadmap by utilising a hypothetical corridor connecting Gurgaon, CP and the airport.”

What routes may be involved in air taxis across Delhi-NCR?

According to the CII’s plan, the air taxis are expected to connect Gurugram, Connaught Place, and Jewar International Airport. This will be done through a designated corridor of nearly 65 to 75 kilometres. The major highlight here is that the travel time will be greatly reduced from many hours to just a few minutes with the introduction of air taxis in Delhi-NCR. The landing and take-off will happen at the designated platforms, like vertiports.

When will the service of air taxis begin?

According to the proposed plan, the rollout is most likely to happen in phases. In the starting phase, air taxis will most likely be used for non-passenger purposes. These include medical emergencies, organ transport, and medicine delivery.

