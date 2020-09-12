Air Travel Latest News: Now, all international passengers arriving at Delhi airport can pay Rs 5,000 to avail a RT-PCR test for diagnosis of COVID infection. With the same amount, they will also be able to use the waiting lounge, said senior officials on Saturday. The DIAL started the COVID-19 testing facility on Saturday at the multi-level car parking area of Terminal 3 in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre. Also Read - Himani Shivpuri Tests COVID-19 Positive, Requests People Who Has Come in Contact to Get Themselves Tested

On September 2, the Aviation Ministry had announced that international passengers, who have to take connecting domestic flights after landing in India, will have the option of getting themselves tested for COVID-19 at the entry airports.

Passengers who opt for the test will have to wait in a specified lounge in the airport or a designated hotel in the city till their results come, the ministry noted. If found negative, they will be exempted from mandatory institutional quarantine and can take the connecting flight.

“The COVID-19 test at the airport will cost Rs 2,400. The waiting lounge charges are Rs 2,600,” said an official of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). Results of the RT-PCR test will be declared within 4-6 hours after collecting the sample, the official noted.

As per the government rules, all arriving international passengers have to undergo mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine.

However, if an arriving international passenger has a COVID-negative certificate from a RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey, he or she is exempted from mandatory institutional quarantine.

In case an arriving international passenger – who has to take a connecting domestic flight – does not have such a COVID-negative certificate, he or she has the option of getting himself or herself tested at the COVID-19 testing facility of the entry airport. If the result is negative, the passenger will be allowed to go and board his or her connecting domestic flight.

