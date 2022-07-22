New Delhi: Following a massive controversy after an airline refused to board a special child, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday issued directions saying if an airline feels a differently abled passenger’s health is likely to deteriorate during a flight, it must consult a doctor at the airport and take an “appropriate decision” on whether boarding should be denied to the flyer or not.Also Read - Air India Flight from Dubai to Cochin Diverted, Lands in Mumbai Due to Pressurisation Loss in Cabin

In a statement, the DGCA said that if the airline then decides to deny boarding to the differently abled passenger, it will have to immediately inform the passenger in writing and mention the reasons in that note.

Earlier, the DGCA had proposed the regulations on June 3, six days after it had imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo for denying boarding to a differently-abled boy at Ranchi airport on May 7.

It must be noted that IndiGo had on May 9 said the differently abled passenger was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was visibly in panic. After the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents also decided not to enter the plane.

“Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability and/or reduced mobility. However, in case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a Doctor in person – who shall in his/her opinion, categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not,” the DGCA said.

The DGCA further added that after obtaining the medical opinion, it is up to the airline whether or not to allow carriage to the differently abled passenger.

The DGCA after probing the matter last month imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo for failing to adequately handle the case at Ranchi airport.

In a statement, the DGCA had said, “It has been observed that the handling of the special child by the Indigo ground staff was deficient and ended up exacerbating the situation. A more compassionate handling would have smoothened the nerves, calmed the child and would have obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers.”

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had on May 9 said on Twitter that no human being should have to go through this and he himself was investigating the Ranchi incident.